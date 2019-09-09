CoJ cuts off water at Sandton Gautrain station over non-payment
According to the city, the owner Cedar Park Properties didn’t pay for municipal rates since 2013 except for a R600,000 payment last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has cut off the water supply to Sandton Gautrain Station after the landlord racked up a bill of over R8 million with the municipality.
However, when Eyewitness News approached the Gautrain management for comment they insisted that their water account was up to date.
The City of Joburg’s Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni said the municipality was in contact with Cedar Park Properties to find a lasting solution.
“We are now engaging with them to establish what is the issue and to see if we can make an arrangement with them. This is part of our credit control management [and] we were left with no choice but to take this step,” Ngobeni said.
