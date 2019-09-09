Chester Williams' funeral to be held at Newlands
Chester Williams' funeral will take place at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday starting at noon.
CAPE TOWN - The funeral of former Springbok wing Chester Williams, who died last Friday, has been confirmed for Saturday.
Williams' funeral will take place at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday starting at noon.
The 49-year-old reportedly died from a suspected heart attack.
The University of the Western Cape will be remembering the legend in a memorial service that will start at 1pm at the main campus in Bellville on Wednesday, followed by a tribute at Boland Cricket Ground in Paarl starting at 6pm on Thursday.
Williams was part of the 1995 Springbok rugby team which took home the World Cup and was the first player of colour to represent the Boks since the 1980s.
He was most recently the head coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team.
Popular in Sport
-
Proteas appoint new batting coach for India series
-
Micho wins first trophy as Zamalek coach
-
Twitter fetches Audi for not giving Caster Semenya a car
-
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
-
What you need to know about Proteas' interim batting coach
-
Winning in Italy for Ferrari exceeds all dreams, says Leclerc
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.