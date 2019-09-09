Chester Williams' funeral to be held at Newlands

Chester Williams' funeral will take place at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday starting at noon.

CAPE TOWN - The funeral of former Springbok wing Chester Williams, who died last Friday, has been confirmed for Saturday.

The 49-year-old reportedly died from a suspected heart attack.

The University of the Western Cape will be remembering the legend in a memorial service that will start at 1pm at the main campus in Bellville on Wednesday, followed by a tribute at Boland Cricket Ground in Paarl starting at 6pm on Thursday.

Williams was part of the 1995 Springbok rugby team which took home the World Cup and was the first player of colour to represent the Boks since the 1980s.

He was most recently the head coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team.