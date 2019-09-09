Chester Williams' funeral to be held at Newlands

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Chester Williams' funeral to be held at Newlands

Chester Williams' funeral will take place at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday starting at noon.

Former Springboks icon, Chester Williams. Picture: Chester Williams Facebook page.
Former Springboks icon, Chester Williams. Picture: Chester Williams Facebook page.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The funeral of former Springbok wing Chester Williams, who died last Friday, has been confirmed for Saturday.

Williams' funeral will take place at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday starting at noon.

The 49-year-old reportedly died from a suspected heart attack.

The University of the Western Cape will be remembering the legend in a memorial service that will start at 1pm at the main campus in Bellville on Wednesday, followed by a tribute at Boland Cricket Ground in Paarl starting at 6pm on Thursday.

Williams was part of the 1995 Springbok rugby team which took home the World Cup and was the first player of colour to represent the Boks since the 1980s.

He was most recently the head coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA