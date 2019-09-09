Call for organisations to educate communities about conflict resolution

On Friday, a woman was arrested in Grassy Park after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death during an argument over money.

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park community policing forum has been tracking the area’s murder rate over the past month.

On Saturday, a woman was gunned down after she was caught in a gang shooting in Lotus River.

The community policing forum’s Philip Bam has raised concerns.

“We’re concerned about the fact that some people think violence is the solution. We encourage those who have programmes to help people to understand how to deal with conflict.”