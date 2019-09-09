Britain's Johnson tries to save job and hardline Brexit
The charismatic but divisive British leader finds himself facing a political impasse, just six weeks after taking over from his beleaguered predecessor Theresa May.
LONDON - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to save his job and his hardline Brexit strategy Monday when he confronts parliament and his Irish counterpart in another showdown week.
The charismatic but divisive British leader finds himself facing a political impasse, just six weeks after taking over from his beleaguered predecessor Theresa May.
The new prime minister has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union after 46 years -- with or without a divorce deal -- by 31 October but has been blocked by parliament.
Johnson's bid to break the deadlock through a snap general election on 15 October is also facing an almost certain second successive defeat by lawmakers Monday.
It comes after a week in which he took a battering from resignations and sackings that included his own brother and Winston Churchill's grandson, leaving him without a working majority in parliament.
Two of his most senior ministers both rejected speculation Sunday that Johnson had no real option but to resign.
But neither could say clearly how he intended to keep all his Brexit promises without somehow bending UK law.
"Of course he is not going to break the law," Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News.
"We have a plan, which is to stick to what we have been doing," Interior Minister Sajid Javid told the BBC.
Popular in World
-
Bangladesh university suspends student for being Rohingya
-
Commuter chaos after powerful typhoon hits Tokyo
-
Hong Kong protesters sing Star Spangled Banner in appeal to Trump for help
-
Williams legacy assured even if number 24 remains out of reach
-
Trump says he cancelled peace talks with Taliban over attack
-
Andreescu fends off Williams comeback to win US Open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.