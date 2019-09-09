Boks rise to fourth place in World Rugby rankings
The Springboks have risen to the fourth position, All Blacks moving to second with Ireland occupying the top spot.
CAPE TOWN - There have been big changes in the World Rugby rankings on Monday.
From being top of the rankings just three weeks ago, back-to-back defeats to Ireland and a win for South Africa against Japan have led to Six Nations winners Wales slipping to fifth.
Winger Makazole Mapimpi scored a hat-trick while Cheslin Kolbe bagged a brace and replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies added another late on to take his overall tally to four tries in as many tests as South Africa laid out a real statement of intent ahead of Rugby World Cup in Kumagaya last Friday.
Victories over Wales these past two weekends have propelled Ireland to number one in the World Rugby rankings.
Top 10 in the latest World Rugby rankings:
Ireland 89.47
New Zealand 89.40
England 88.13
South Africa 87.34
Wales 87.32
Australia 84.05
Scotland 81.00
France 79.72
Fiji 77.43
Japan 76.70
