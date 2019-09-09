Boks rise to fourth place in World Rugby rankings

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Boks rise to fourth place in World Rugby rankings

The Springboks have risen to the fourth position, All Blacks moving to second with Ireland occupying the top spot.

The Springboks at OR Tambo International Aiport on Friday, 30 August 2019 for their celebratory send off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
The Springboks at OR Tambo International Aiport on Friday, 30 August 2019 for their celebratory send off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There have been big changes in the World Rugby rankings on Monday.

The Springboks have risen to the fourth position, All Blacks moving to second with Ireland occupying the top spot.

From being top of the rankings just three weeks ago, back-to-back defeats to Ireland and a win for South Africa against Japan have led to Six Nations winners Wales slipping to fifth.

Winger Makazole Mapimpi scored a hat-trick while Cheslin Kolbe bagged a brace and replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies added another late on to take his overall tally to four tries in as many tests as South Africa laid out a real statement of intent ahead of Rugby World Cup in Kumagaya last Friday.

Victories over Wales these past two weekends have propelled Ireland to number one in the World Rugby rankings.

Top 10 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

  1. Ireland 89.47

  2. New Zealand 89.40

  3. England 88.13

  4. South Africa 87.34

  5. Wales 87.32

  6. Australia 84.05

  7. Scotland 81.00

  8. France 79.72

  9. Fiji 77.43

  10. Japan 76.70

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA