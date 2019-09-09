View all in Latest
Ben Ngubane tells Zondo Inquiry he had limited relationship with Guptas

Ngubane made this submission at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday, where he was testifying about his tenure at the public broadcaster.

A screengrab of former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 9 September 2019.
A screengrab of former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 9 September 2019.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairperson Ben Ngubane on Monday said he had a very limited relationship with the Gupta family and encountered them on only a few occasions.

Ngubane made this submission at the state capture commission of inquiry, where he was testifying about his tenure at the public broadcaster. He joined the SABC in December 2009 and left in March 2013.

Ngubane was asked what links, if any, he had with the Guptas.

“There was this business partner for the morning breakfast show [New Age breakfast briefing shows]. I attended those breakfasts, not all of them, but quite a lot of them,” Ngubane said. “I would sit with the people in the New Age [like] editors [and] members of the Gupta family. And on a few occasions, I went to social events at their home, and that is really the exposure I had to that family.”

WATCH: Ben Ngubane appears at Zondo inquiry

