Ben Ngubane explains Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s rise at the SABC
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Ngubane to summarise Motsoeneng’s movement through the SABC’s upper levels after being brought in from the Free State regional office.
PRETORIA - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chair Ben Ngubane has defended the rise of Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the corporation despite not having the required qualifications, saying he was skilled and capable of doing the job as he was hired to do.
Ngubane is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry about Motsoeneng’s appointment and promotions, eventually to the level of chief operations officer (COO).
Motsoeneng was fired in June 2017.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Ngubane to summarise Motsoeneng’s movement through the SABC’s upper levels after being brought in from the Free State regional office.
“He came in as stakeholder manager in the group chief executive office, he then gets promoted to group executive and after that, he gets appointed acting COO.”
Ngubane was asked how Motsoeneng’s massive salary hikes were justified.
“That would’ve been on previous performance, he succeeded as a stakeholder manager; there was a new challenge and he was sought to be able to do it. Just like going from that to becoming acting COO. It wasn’t a matter of qualifications, it was a matter of being able to do the job.”
He said the board knew Motsoeneng did not have a matric but he was able to perform.
Several witnesses have accused the controversial figure of acting with impunity and firing people for questioning his authority.
But Ngubane said Motsoeneng seemed to disagree.
“From there, things started happening because Hlaudi was seen as a troubleshooter and he was very proactive. I mean, with all the issues that came up, he would be there and hands-on. So, when he got elevated to exco, that’s when he came prominence.”
More in Business
-
Lilly's targeted RET drug shrinks tumours in lung cancer trial
-
Rand starts week on the front foot
-
Peter Moyo heads back to Old Mutual after court ruling on reinstatement
-
British Airways says almost all UK flights cancelled over strike
-
Pityana calls for softening of borders in Africa
-
3 Altron Nexus execs placed under precautionary suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.