ANCWL leads anti-femicide protest in CT

Members of the African National Congress Women’s League handed over a memorandum of demands at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court.

CAPE TOWN - A fresh murder case has seen further anti-femicide demonstrations in Cape Town.

They’re calling for urgent and drastic action. A small group of ANCWL members gathered at the entrance of the Khayelitsha courthouse.

They held up posters which read, ‘Not in My Name’ and ‘No Means No’.

They said that South Africa was becoming increasingly dangerous for women and children and wanted courts to take harsher action.

The league’s Lumka Tamboer said: “We don’t want to take the law into our own hands but if government does nothing, people will be forced to take the law into their own hands.”

The group will also head to the house of a woman they said was killed in the area over the weekend.