ANC warns against labeling violent attacks as xenophobic
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina told a media briefing that the lekgotla condemned the recent attacks, but warned against labelling them as xenophobic.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Parliament said the violence and looting of businesses owned by South Africans and foreigners last week damaged the country’s reputation on the continent and across the world.
The party made the statement on Monday following its parliamentary caucus lekgotla over the weekend.
The ANC said the objective of the lekgotla was to put in place a five-year programme of action that would guide the party’s deployed members. The gathering touched on a number of issues affecting the country from unprecedented acts of public violence, to the economy and issues around ethics.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina told a media briefing that the lekgotla condemned the recent attacks, but warned against labelling them as xenophobic.
“We must differentiate between xenophobic attacks and criminal activities. Ninety percent of what is happening has everything to do with criminality,” she said.
Majodina said the caucus also discussed gender-based violence, saying it supported the president’s initiatives to address what he’s called “more than a national crisis”.
“We call on communities to be active participants in stemming the tide against gender-based violence and femicide. The ANC parliamentary caucus will lead from the front in the fight against all forms of gender-based violence and femicide.”
More in Politics
-
Malema summoned to Hawks offices over firearm discharge claims
-
ANCWL leads anti-femicide protest in CT
-
Ben Ngubane tells Zondo Inquiry he had limited relationship with Guptas
-
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millions
-
Hanekom welcomes high court ruling on Zuma spy tweet
-
NPA mum on court date for Malema, Ndlozi assault case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.