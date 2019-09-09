View all in Latest
ANC warns against labeling violent attacks as xenophobic

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina told a media briefing that the lekgotla condemned the recent attacks, but warned against labelling them as xenophobic.

FILE: Zulu hostel dwellers in Jeppestown gather before Bheki Cele arrives to address them on 3 September 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Parliament said the violence and looting of businesses owned by South Africans and foreigners last week damaged the country’s reputation on the continent and across the world.

The party made the statement on Monday following its parliamentary caucus lekgotla over the weekend.

The ANC said the objective of the lekgotla was to put in place a five-year programme of action that would guide the party’s deployed members. The gathering touched on a number of issues affecting the country from unprecedented acts of public violence, to the economy and issues around ethics.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina told a media briefing that the lekgotla condemned the recent attacks, but warned against labelling them as xenophobic.

“We must differentiate between xenophobic attacks and criminal activities. Ninety percent of what is happening has everything to do with criminality,” she said.

Majodina said the caucus also discussed gender-based violence, saying it supported the president’s initiatives to address what he’s called “more than a national crisis”.

“We call on communities to be active participants in stemming the tide against gender-based violence and femicide. The ANC parliamentary caucus will lead from the front in the fight against all forms of gender-based violence and femicide.”

