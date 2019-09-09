Amy'Leigh de Jager's kidnappers remanded in custody, case postponed
They are accused of snatching the grade R pupil from her mother's car in front of her school Laerskool Kollegepark last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people accused of kidnapping six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager remain in police custody until next week when they are expected to apply for bail.
Two women and a man briefly appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Monday.
They are accused of snatching the grade R pupil from her mother's car in front of her school Laerskool Kollegepark last week. The little girl was reunited with her parents in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
One of accused is a teacher at her school.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi attended court proceedings to support the parents.
“We just wanted answers. We wanted to know why they targeted the school and why they targeted a learner. We also wanted to give support to the parents and to monitor the case as we proceed with the disciplinary hearing.”
