After Pandor meets diplomats, says SA's Nigeria embassy may reopen

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that she has assured heads of diplomatic missions in South Africa that she would spearhead a campaign to get leaders to desist from making inflammatory statements on migration.

Pandor said that the ambassadors expressed concern about leaders' utterances at a meeting she convened on Monday morning.

The ambassadors said that they were aware that some reports on the situation were false and exaggerated and they appreciated the efforts the country was making.

Pandor said that the ambassadors were assured by the presence of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the meeting.

"They mentioned political leaders who make statements that cause animosity and that are not helpful in a situation such as this one and I have indicated to them that I will share with my colleagues at all levels of government that all of us need to desist from any form of public comment of private comment that contributes to increased tension and feelings of anger and animosity."

The minister added that the staff at the High Commission in Nigeria said that they were feeling safer and that the mission might open on Monday.

The high commission was closed last week following retaliatory attacks on it and other South African businesses including MTN and Shoprite.

Nigeria is sending an envoy to South Africa and that country’s President Muhammadu Buhari is also expected on a state visit soon.

Pandor said that she had assured Nigeria and other ambassadors this morning that South Africa was committed to diffusing the tensions.