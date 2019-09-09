After burying Jesse Hess, family must now prepare for grandfather’s funeral
Sandy Hess said the family was processing the tragedy and had to prepare for another funeral.
CAPE TOWN - Family members of slain student Jesse Hess said that they will have to relive their agony when they bury her grandfather this coming weekend.
The bodies of the 19-year-old and Chris Lategan were discovered in their Parow flat over a week ago.
She was laid to rest over the weekend.
The Jubilee Life Ministries Church in Parow was packed with mourners honouring Hess’s life.
Songs and spiritual dancing characterised the church service as friends and family said their final goodbyes to the theology student they described as “caring” and “vibrant”.
Her aunt Sandy Hess said the family was processing the tragedy and had to prepare for another funeral.
“We have to be strong. We’re just coping. We’re hanging on by a thread.”
The University of the Western Cape's Religion and Theology Department remembered the murdered teen as a go-getter who had a bright future ahead of her.
#RIPJesse The Matroosfontein NYI displayed a photoessay honouring Jesse’s life - KB pic.twitter.com/s7MZJIliED— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2019
#RIPJesse Jesse’s aunt Sandy Hess speaking on how she introduced her(Jesse) to religion and in the end learning so much from Jesse’s way of living. KB pic.twitter.com/FZZDr9M15r— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2019
