After burying Jesse Hess, family must now prepare for grandfather’s funeral

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

After burying Jesse Hess, family must now prepare for grandfather’s funeral

Sandy Hess said the family was processing the tragedy and had to prepare for another funeral.

Chris Lategan and his granddaughter Jesse Hess were murdered in their flat in Parow, Cape Town. Picture: facebook.com
Chris Lategan and his granddaughter Jesse Hess were murdered in their flat in Parow, Cape Town. Picture: facebook.com
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Family members of slain student Jesse Hess said that they will have to relive their agony when they bury her grandfather this coming weekend.

The bodies of the 19-year-old and Chris Lategan were discovered in their Parow flat over a week ago.
She was laid to rest over the weekend.

The Jubilee Life Ministries Church in Parow was packed with mourners honouring Hess’s life.

Songs and spiritual dancing characterised the church service as friends and family said their final goodbyes to the theology student they described as “caring” and “vibrant”.

Her aunt Sandy Hess said the family was processing the tragedy and had to prepare for another funeral.

“We have to be strong. We’re just coping. We’re hanging on by a thread.”

The University of the Western Cape's Religion and Theology Department remembered the murdered teen as a go-getter who had a bright future ahead of her.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA