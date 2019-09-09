2 killed in Samora Machel unrest

Thirty people have been arrested after shops were looted and torched over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed two people died in unrest that erupted in Samora Machel.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “The police intervention saw a total of 25 people arrested for looting a local store. Several smaller shops were also targeted by community members. An additional five people were arrested for being in possession of stolen groceries.”

Police carried out raids at illegal shebeens, which seems to have angered some community members.