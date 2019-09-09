2 killed in Samora Machel unrest

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

2 killed in Samora Machel unrest

Thirty people have been arrested after shops were looted and torched over the weekend.

Police on scene at a protest in Samora Machel on 8 September 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Police on scene at a protest in Samora Machel on 8 September 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed two people died in unrest that erupted in Samora Machel.

Thirty people have been arrested after shops were looted and torched over the weekend.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “The police intervention saw a total of 25 people arrested for looting a local store. Several smaller shops were also targeted by community members. An additional five people were arrested for being in possession of stolen groceries.”

Police carried out raids at illegal shebeens, which seems to have angered some community members.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA