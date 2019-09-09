1 dead, 20 arrested after violence, looting flares up in Joburg

Sunday's mayhem saw shops in the CBD, including in the Maboneng precinct, being forced to shut down.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty people have been arrested following the shutdown of Malvern, Jeppestown and Cleveland which also saw a man being killed during the demonstrations.

The unrest flared up again after IFP founder and former leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's unsuccessful attempt to address community leaders on Sunday over the recent xenophobic attacks.

Several shops were vandalised and set on fire.

Joburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla: "Twenty people have been arrested for public violence and looting. At the moment, it does seem like more people will be arrested. Officers have been deployed in the area just to defuse any violent attacks and looting."

Police have had their hands full trying to contain the sporadic incidents of violence in the Johannesburg CBD.

The police's Mathapelo Peters: "Incidents of attacks on businesses have since been reported in parts of the CBD where police used stun grenades and fired rubber bullets to restrain the growing crowd."

Peters said that officers would continue to monitor the situation.

"The SAPS and the JMPD have been closely monitoring Jeppestown and the surrounding areas."

Yesterday, Police Minister Bheki Cele postponed a planned imbizo with the community aimed at quelling the current tensions.