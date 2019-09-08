Woman killed in Samora Machel violence
Police have confirmed 21 people have been arrested after shops and homes in the township were damaged during the early hours of Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN – A woman has died, and 21 people have been arrested following a night of looting in Samora Machel in Phillipi on Saturday.
Police confirm the suspects were arrested after shops and homes in the township were damaged during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Dozens of police officers are deployed in the community, following the violent outbreaks overnight.
Police say protesters took to the streets and a grocery chain store was looted.
Officials say several smaller shops also came under attack.
A resident explains what transpired during the violence scenes.
“They started at 11pm. The crowds of people just came and loot. You see our shop [was burned] and our stuff was taken. We sell beds.”
The suspects are due to make an appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court once they have been charged.
Police management says officers will remain on high alert in the area to prevent any flare-ups of violence.
