Therese Coffey replaces Amber Rudd as work and pensions minister

Coffey replaces Amber Rudd, who resigned on Saturday in protest at Johnson’s handling of the country’s departure from the European Union.

Brexit in the EU referendum. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

LONDON – The government has appointed Therese Coffey as work and pensions minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Sunday.

Coffey replaces Amber Rudd, who resigned on Saturday in protest at Johnson’s handling of the country’s departure from the European Union.

Rudd resigned from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday.

Johnson says he wants to take Britain out of the EU on 31 October with or without a deal with the bloc. But he lost his parliamentary majority this week and expelled 21 lawmakers from his Conservative Party’s group in parliament after they supported an opposition plan to try to block a no-deal exit.

Rudd, also a former interior minister who voted remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum, said the ousting of the rebel lawmakers, who included the grandson of Britain’s wartime leader Winston Churchill and two former finance ministers, was an “assault on decency and democracy.”

