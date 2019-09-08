Soshanguve police yet to open case after TUT stabbing
The family of Seabelo Mbele, who is in hospital after was stabbed on Thursday, said the police have not taken a statement from him.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student who was stabbed on Thursday night say they want his attacker arrested, but they are still waiting for police to take his statement to open a case.
Twenty-three-year old Seabelo Mbele is in hospital with stab wounds to his neck and near the heart, after he was allegedly stabbed by a fellow student from a rival political movement while they were waiting for results of the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.
Seabelo's brother, Bandile Mbele, said they went to the Soshanguve police station for the second time on Saturday but police told them their two vehicles were both out, so they couldn't go to the hospital.
“They didn’t help. They said there were only two cars that were operating, but the fact of the matter is that there is no case opened; we didn’t get a case number.”
At the same time, the TUT student’s family say they fear for his life after the security at the George Mukhari Hospital in Soshanguve has not made any promises for his safety.
