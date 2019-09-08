Paramedics attacked in Nyanga escape unharmed
In the latest of 16 attacks on ambulances in 2019, paramedics who were ambushed in Nyanga had their belongings stolen.
CAPE TOWN – There have been 16 attacks on ambulances in the Western Cape in 2019.
In the latest incident, paramedics were ambushed while responding to an emergency in Nyanga on Friday.
Their personal belongings were stolen during the attack, but they escaped unharmed.
Authorities say the attack on the two paramedics is being investigated by police.
Following the incident, New Crossroads and Philippi were declared red zones, meaning medical personnel had to be escorted by police if they responded to emergencies in these communities.
Officials say these attacks often take place in communities where emergency medical services are most needed.
Since January, most ambulance attacks occurred in Delft, Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Philippi.
