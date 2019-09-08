More women officers to be trained to deal with GBV

Police minister Bheki Cele says female officers should be placed at the front desk of police stations to deal with cases of women abuse.

JOHANNESBURG – Police minister Bheki Cele assured mourners at Uyinene Mrwetyana's funeral more female officers will be trained at police stations to deal with cases of women abuse.

“To be on the front desk to deal with these matters.”

Cele says the justice system should make it difficult for perpetrators to be granted bail.

“The cluster of justice I think we must make bail very hard. You can’t be raping for the second time and still have bail.”

The police minister has announced his department will be reviewing all cases against the man who confessed to the murder of the 19-year-old, that were withdrawn.

At the same time, the University of Cape Town (UCT) student has been described as a shining light who left a legacy that will bring about change to the scourge of women abuse.

Mrwetyana, who was raped and murdered at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town last month, was laid to rest in East London in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

It was an emotional farewell for the teenager, who many have described as a symbol for the fight against women abuse.

Her funeral was used to once again call on society take bold and decisive action against perpetrators of gender-based violence.

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng says the university will keep Mrwetyana’s legacy alive, by giving back to disadvantaged women.

“We would like to provide opportunities for other young women like Uyinene, who dream of a career that was embedded within the discipline of the humanities. Each time that the scholarship is awarded, it will be a conscious reminder of the tragic circumstances under which Uyinene’s life was taken.”

The Mrwetyana family has thanked all South Africans for their outpouring support during this difficult time.