Soshanguve police spurred into action in TUT stabbing incident
The DA's Crezane Bosch said late after speaking to police spokesperson Kay Makhubele on Saturday night, an officer was eventually sent out to take a statement from the victim.
JOHANNESBURG – Three days after a Tshwane University of Technology student was stabbed, police have finally taken a statement from the victim to open a case.
Twenty-three-year-old Seabelo Mbele was stabbed in the neck, chest and legs, allegedly by a fellow student from a rival political movement, following Student Representative Council (SRC) elections on Thursday night.
He has been at the trauma unit of the George Mukhari Hospital and his family wants his attacker arrested, but they were told yesterday that police didn’t have vehicles to go to the hospital.
However, Democratic Alliance (DA) member of provincial legislature Crezane Bosch says late on Saturday night after speaking to police spokesperson Kay Makhubele an officer was eventually sent out.
“He assisted the students to go to the hospital and take a statement from Seabelo and they went back to the station and said they will give us a case number today.”
Officers at the Soshanguve police station have told **Eyewitness News **that the officer who took the statement is off duty on Sunday – and the process will only be concluded on Monday.
Earlier, Mbele's brother Bandile said they could not get a case number after officers at the Soshanguve police station said police cars were not available.
The victim's family also said they fear for his life while he is in hospital, and they want the alleged assailant arrested.
