Buthelezi shunned while trying to address GP violence
Mangosuthu Buthelezi had to sit down for a moment as the multitudes walked away from the stage during his speech at Julies Park in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – Defiant Johannesburg residents shunned Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Julies Park, where he attempted to address the recent incidents of looting of foreign-owned shops in the province.
Buthelezi had to sit down for a moment as the multitudes walked away from the stage during his speech.
At the same time, the police ministry says all precautions have been taken to ensure that postponing Sunday’s imbizo on Johannesburg riots doesn’t flare up more violence.
The imbizo is aimed at finding a lasting solution to restoring calm in areas affected by acts of violent crime.
When the minister went to the area following acts of violence and criminality, some residents were adamant they wouldn’t wait for the Sunday imbizo and they wanted foreigners gone immediately.
But Cele said some indunas have to attend the annual reed dance in KwaZulu-Natal.
Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said stakeholders are confident communities will understand why the imbizo was postponed.
Popular in Local
-
‘I am sorry I was not there to fight for you my girl’
-
Police raid on Samora Machel shebeens takes violent turn
-
Cele postpones Jhb imbizo over ‘clash’ with reed dance event
-
Cope wants legal aid withheld from suspects in GBV cases
-
Woman killed in Samora Machel violence
-
Paramedics attacked in Nyanga escape unharmed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.