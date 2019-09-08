Buthelezi shunned while trying to address GP violence

Mangosuthu Buthelezi had to sit down for a moment as the multitudes walked away from the stage during his speech at Julies Park in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Defiant Johannesburg residents shunned Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Julies Park, where he attempted to address the recent incidents of looting of foreign-owned shops in the province.

Buthelezi had to sit down for a moment as the multitudes walked away from the stage during his speech.

At the same time, the police ministry says all precautions have been taken to ensure that postponing Sunday’s imbizo on Johannesburg riots doesn’t flare up more violence.

The imbizo is aimed at finding a lasting solution to restoring calm in areas affected by acts of violent crime.

When the minister went to the area following acts of violence and criminality, some residents were adamant they wouldn’t wait for the Sunday imbizo and they wanted foreigners gone immediately.

But Cele said some indunas have to attend the annual reed dance in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said stakeholders are confident communities will understand why the imbizo was postponed.