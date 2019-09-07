WC woman arrested for impersonating Hawks official
She is accused of fraud and corruption after she allegedly impersonated a Hawks official to solicit money from victims for police favours.
CAPE TOWN – A former police reservist is set to appear in Paarl Magistrates Court soon after she was arrested in Goodwood.
Victims in Paarl, Worcester, Robertson and Montagu allegedly paid the woman thousands of rand to fast-track investigations.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said, “Several victims in Paarl, Worcester, Robertson and Montagu allegedly paid various amounts ranging from R4,500 to R14,000 believing that the suspect who paraded as a police brigadier would expedite investigation on cases they reported to the police.”
