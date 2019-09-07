Uyinene Mrwetyana’s funeral underway today
Mrwetyana, who was allegedly raped and killed by a post office employee in Cape Town last week, is being laid to rest in her home province of the Eastern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG – The funeral of slain University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana has gotten underway at the Abbortsford Christian Centre in East London on Saturday morning.
The 19-year-old’s family are calling on government to take drastic measures to avoid further murders.
Her murder sparked outrage and prompted renewed calls for government to act harshly against perpetrators of gender-based violence.
Her family has thanked president Cyril Ramaphosa for visiting their home to send his condolences.
They have decried the scourge of violence against women.
“We feel that this scourge has been left unattended for so long. To the extent that one feels that at these times we need [the] decisive leadership you have just displayed.”
They want the president and his government to do something.
“Everyone assembled here, and the rest of the nation, expect something drastic to happen.”
Ramaphosa has promised the family that the government will review laws and ensure perpetrators of gender-based violence are met with harsher sentences.
He’s also promised to meet vice-chancellors of universities to discuss security at the higher learning institutions.
