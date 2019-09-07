UWC to remember late William’s gentle, determined manner

The 49-year-old passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

CAPE TOWN - Tributes continue to pour in for the late former Springbok legend Chester Williams.

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) where Williams was head of rugby said he will be remembered for his gentle yet determined manner.

UWC's Rector and Vice-Chancellor Tyrone Pretorius said: “It is with great sadness and shock that we have heard that Chester Williams, our head of rugby, has died. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”