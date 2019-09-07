UCT implements a range of measures to help keep students, staff safe
It's introduced a special ad hoc tribunal to deal with cases of gender violence.
CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town has put in place a range of measures in the hopes of keeping staff and students safe.
It's introduced a special ad hoc tribunal to deal with cases of gender violence.
The institution also created an online reporting tool.
It's aimed at making the reporting of such incidents easier
The special tribunal will address the backlog of cases as well as process new matters. It'll also allow university officials to track the progress of cases.
Last month, UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and killed at a post office in Claremont. Her murder has rocked the university community and beyond.
The university also plans to provide staff and students with a sexual and gender-based violence toolkit as well as a personal alarm device and self-defence classes.
