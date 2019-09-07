Ramaphosa hails Mugabe as ‘gallant leader of Pan-Africanism’
Ramaphosa is among world leaders paying tribute to the elderly politician who died in Singapore on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – As the world continues to reflect on Robert Mugabe’s legacy, tributes continue to pour in for the former Zimbabwean president, with heads of state praising him for the role he played in the country’s transition to dependence.
Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital while seeking treatment.
He leaves behind his wife Grace and their three children.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mugabe was an outstanding leader.
“We remember him as a towering leader of a struggle for independence for the people of Zimbabwe. But [also] an outstanding leader on the African continent.”
He said the 95-year-old leader will be missed dearly.
“We will forever remember President Mugabe as a gallant leader of Pan-Africanism, of the independence of Africa.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed Mugabe’s role in Zimbabwe as a great contribution, Kenyan opposition leader described him as a liberation hero who like others, made mistakes; while the Zanu-PF said its former leader leaves the country a better place.
At the same time, former Zimbabwe finance minister Tendai Biti says Mugabe will be remembered as a liberator, despite all the atrocities he committed during his tenure.
“He made his omissions and commissions, but you cannot take away the fact that he was a liberator and we appreciate and thank him for that. We pass our condolences to his wife and children, and our condolences to the whole of Zimbabwe.”
Popular in Africa
-
‘People should not use death to rewrite history’
-
Nigeria will seek compensation for damaged properties in SA attacks
-
Zanu-PF politburo to discuss Mugabe’s funeral arrangements
-
Zimbabwe president declares Mugabe a 'national hero'
-
Nigeria to take ‘tougher’ stance against SA following xenophobic attacks
-
Britain’s Lord Hain: History will judge Robert Mugabe harshly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.