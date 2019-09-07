Prince Harry and Megan Markle confirm visit to Archbishop Tutu

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Prince Harry and Megan Markle confirm visit to Archbishop Tutu

The royal couple’s trip to Africa in two weeks will include South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: @sussexroyal/Instagram.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: @sussexroyal/Instagram.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry and Megan Markle have confirmed they will meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu while in South Africa.

Their trip to Africa in two weeks will include South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Prince Harry will also launch a new commonwealth initiative to protect forests and wildlife in the Okavango Delta.
The much-awaited visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is happening in two weeks.

Prince Harry will launch the first initiative in his role as the president of the Queens Commonwealth Trust and youth ambassador.

The duchess will work with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health, education, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The Prince said he is particularly proud to continue the legacy left by his mother in Angola, where she put the spotlight on ridding the world of landmines.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA