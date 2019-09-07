Prince Harry and Megan Markle confirm visit to Archbishop Tutu

The royal couple’s trip to Africa in two weeks will include South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

JOHANNESBURG – The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry and Megan Markle have confirmed they will meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu while in South Africa.

Prince Harry will also launch a new commonwealth initiative to protect forests and wildlife in the Okavango Delta.

The much-awaited visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is happening in two weeks.

Prince Harry will launch the first initiative in his role as the president of the Queens Commonwealth Trust and youth ambassador.

The duchess will work with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health, education, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The Prince said he is particularly proud to continue the legacy left by his mother in Angola, where she put the spotlight on ridding the world of landmines.