‘People should not use death to rewrite history’
Zimbabwean NGO, the Research and Advocacy Unit’s director said Robert Mugabe's complicated legacy must serve as a warning to African leaders who refuse to leave office
JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s Research and Advocacy Unit says Robert Mugabe's record is dismal when it comes to human rights, media freedom and those who challenged him politically.
The unit's director Shastry Njeru said while death is not something to celebrate, people shouldn't use it to rewrite history.
“Whereas there are other parts of Zimbabweans that had the brunt of Mugabe’s brutality in the early 1980s, such people would not portray him in a generous manner.”
Njeru says Mugabe's complicated legacy must serve as a warning to African leaders who refuse to leave office while they still have the respect of the people.
“African leaders have to learn something from him, they should quickly leave when they are still credible.”
The former president is one of Africa's longest-serving presidents after being in office for 37 years.
Video: Robert Mugabe dies at 95
