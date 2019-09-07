NPA mum on court date for Malema, Ndlozi assault case
The pair face a charge of common assault after they allegedly attacked a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral last year.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Dlozi have been informed that they will be prosecuted on a charge of common assault.
The pair allegedly attacked a police officer last year at the funeral of African National Congress stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The incident was recorded by a surveillance camera.
While the NPA has confirmed both Malema and Ndlozi will be prosecuted, it’s not saying when they will be summonsed to appear in court.
It’s expected they will be prosecuted in the Randburg Magistrates Court.
It is alleged the pair attacked a police officer when he prevented the vehicle the pair were travelling in from entering the cemetery where Madikizela-Mandela was being buried because it had not been authorised to enter the cordon.
Malema also faces the prospect of being prosecuted for allegedly unlawfully discharging rifle at a political rally in the Eastern Cape last year.
Eyewitness News's messages to the EFF leadership went unanswered.
