Mourners celebrate the life of murdered Jesse Hess
The 19-year-old University of the Western Cape (UWC) student and her 85-year-old grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN – Hundreds of mourners are gathered at the Jubilee Church in Parow in Cape Town to pay respect to murdered woman Jesse Hess.
The theology student’s funeral is a celebration of her life, with speakers addressing mourners and spiritual dancing in honour of murdered the teenager.
#RIPJesse The Matroosfontein NYI displayed a photoessay honouring Jesse’s life - KB pic.twitter.com/s7MZJIliED— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2019
Sandy Hess remembered her niece as a blossoming young woman who lived with passion.
“I was always the one who would put verses down, so if she comes into the room she would look into the verse and I would constantly remind her of the word. In 2015 Jesse gave her heart to the Lord and she got baptised, that was the happiest day of my life.”
Doctor Demaine Solomons, from UWC’s Religion and Theology Department, said Hess was an A-student with a selfless will to help others.
“Last week Monday I handed out the marks of a semester test to more than 600 students, and Jesse was the only one who had a distinction.”
Hess’s grandfather, Chris Lategan, will be laid to rest next weekend.
