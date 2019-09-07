Mourners celebrate the life of murdered Jesse Hess

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Mourners celebrate the life of murdered Jesse Hess

The 19-year-old University of the Western Cape (UWC) student and her 85-year-old grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home earlier this week.

Jesse Hess and her grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Jesse Hess and her grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Hundreds of mourners are gathered at the Jubilee Church in Parow in Cape Town to pay respect to murdered woman Jesse Hess.

The 19-year-old University of the Western Cape (UWC) student and her 85-year-old grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home earlier this week.

The theology student’s funeral is a celebration of her life, with speakers addressing mourners and spiritual dancing in honour of murdered the teenager.

Sandy Hess remembered her niece as a blossoming young woman who lived with passion.

“I was always the one who would put verses down, so if she comes into the room she would look into the verse and I would constantly remind her of the word. In 2015 Jesse gave her heart to the Lord and she got baptised, that was the happiest day of my life.”

Doctor Demaine Solomons, from UWC’s Religion and Theology Department, said Hess was an A-student with a selfless will to help others.

“Last week Monday I handed out the marks of a semester test to more than 600 students, and Jesse was the only one who had a distinction.”

Hess’s grandfather, Chris Lategan, will be laid to rest next weekend.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA