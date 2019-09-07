Ireland go to Rugby World Cup top of world rankings

Ireland gave head coach Joe Schmidt and captain Rory Best the perfect farewell to home Tests at Lansdowne Road with their 19-10 win over Wales on Saturday putting them top of the world rankings for the first time.

Both men have overseen a purple patch in Ireland's rugby fortunes which has seen them collect two historic wins over world champions New Zealand as well as the 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam, only the third in the country's history.