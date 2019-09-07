View all in Latest
Go

Ireland go to Rugby World Cup top of world rankings

Ireland gave head coach Joe Schmidt and captain Rory Best the perfect farewell to home Tests at Lansdowne Road with their 19-10 win over Wales on Saturday putting them top of the world rankings for the first time.

Ireland's coach Joe Schmidt gestures after the warm-up rugby union Test match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 7 September 2019. Picture: AFP
Ireland's coach Joe Schmidt gestures after the warm-up rugby union Test match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 7 September 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

DUBLIN - Ireland gave head coach Joe Schmidt and captain Rory Best the perfect farewell to home Tests at Lansdowne Road with their 19-10 win over Wales on Saturday putting them top of the world rankings for the first time.

Both men have overseen a purple patch in Ireland's rugby fortunes which has seen them collect two historic wins over world champions New Zealand as well as the 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam, only the third in the country's history.

