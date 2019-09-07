View all in Latest


‘I am sorry I was not there to fight for you my girl’

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s mother has paid a moving tribute to her daughter during her funeral service in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: facebook.com
Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: facebook.com
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The mother of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana has paid an emotional tribute to her daughter saying she's sorry she warned her about all other places except the post office.

Thousands of people gathered at the Abbotsford Christian Centre to pay their final respects to the Mrwetyana who was raped and murdered last month.

A 42-year-old post office employee has since been arrested after confessing to the crime
A letter was read on behalf of the 19-year-old's mother Busi Mrwetyana.

In it she said, “I’m sorry I was not there to protect you and fight for you my girl. I promise to take the baton and continue to fight [against] gender-based violence.”

The family has also applauded a team of investigators that lead to the breakthrough of her murder case.

Family representative Vuyani Mrwetyana said, “Ladies and gentlemen were it not for their steadfast investigation, their passion for their work, we wouldn’t be standing here this afternoon. We say kudos to you, for a job well done.”

The family has also thanked all South Africans for their support.

