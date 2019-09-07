‘I am sorry I was not there to fight for you my girl’
Uyinene Mrwetyana’s mother has paid a moving tribute to her daughter during her funeral service in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – The mother of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana has paid an emotional tribute to her daughter saying she's sorry she warned her about all other places except the post office.
Thousands of people gathered at the Abbotsford Christian Centre to pay their final respects to the Mrwetyana who was raped and murdered last month.
A 42-year-old post office employee has since been arrested after confessing to the crime
A letter was read on behalf of the 19-year-old's mother Busi Mrwetyana.
In it she said, “I’m sorry I was not there to protect you and fight for you my girl. I promise to take the baton and continue to fight [against] gender-based violence.”
The family has also applauded a team of investigators that lead to the breakthrough of her murder case.
Family representative Vuyani Mrwetyana said, “Ladies and gentlemen were it not for their steadfast investigation, their passion for their work, we wouldn’t be standing here this afternoon. We say kudos to you, for a job well done.”
The family has also thanked all South Africans for their support.
More in Local
-
UCT implements a range of measures to help keep students, staff safe
-
Prince Harry and Megan Markle confirm visit to Archbishop Tutu
-
DA student wounded in alleged TUT SRC election dispute
-
WC woman arrested for impersonating Hawks official
-
Cele promises probe into Mrwetyana’s alleged killer’s previous cases
-
Mourners celebrate the life of murdered Jesse Hess
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.