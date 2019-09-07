Has the body of former President Robert Mugabe left Singapore?
Mugabe was initially expected to arrive in South Africa early on Saturday before flying on to Zimbabwe. But there was still no word that the body had left Singapore.
HARARE – Zimbabweans on Saturday mourned the death of their country’s founding father Robert Mugabe but confusion swirled about when his body would be returned from abroad or when he would be buried, two years after he was toppled in a coup.
Mugabe died on Friday aged 95 in Singapore, where he had long received medical treatment.
He was one of the most polarising figures in African history, a giant of national liberation movements on the continent but whose 37-year rule finally ended in ignominy when he was overthrown by his own army in 2017.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted Mugabe the status of national hero in a televised address on Friday, while tributes poured in from leaders from across the continent.
Mugabe’s body was initially expected to arrive in South Africa early on Saturday before flying on to Zimbabwe. But there was still no word that the body had left Singapore.
Mnangagwa said on Friday Zimbabwe would be in mourning until Mugabe was buried, but he did not say how many days of mourning there would be or when the burial would take place.
In downtown Harare, most residents said on Saturday that they were saddened by the news of Mugabe’s passing since he was their liberator from white colonial rule and had broadened access to education.
“Even now we have livestock we keep in the rural areas because of him, so it’s painful to lose our father, our grandfather who helped us to learn and go to school,” said Tongai Huni, a fruit vendor, speaking in the local Shona language.
Others were angry that Mugabe had left the economy in a sorry state, with hyper-inflation and mass unemployment.
Margaret Shumba, another resident of the capital, said she had other things to worry about, rather than Mugabe’s death. “We are just trying to deal with what he did, the harm that he did.”
Nearby, a policeman shook his head as he walked past a row of newspapers bearing pictures of Mugabe’s face. “End of an era,” read the headline of the Daily News, while the state-run Herald ran a commemorative edition to mark Mugabe’s death.
Almost two years after Mugabe was ousted, there has been no let-up in the hardship that Zimbabweans suffer.
Beset by triple-digit inflation, rolling power cuts and shortages of basic goods, the economy is mired in its worst crisis in a decade, while political opponents say a clampdown on dissent by Mnangagwa’s government has revived memories of the Mugabe era.
Popular in Africa
-
Zanu-PF politburo to discuss Mugabe’s funeral arrangements
-
Nigeria will seek compensation for damaged properties in SA attacks
-
Ramaphosa hails Mugabe as ‘gallant leader of Pan-Africanism’
-
Nigeria to take ‘tougher’ stance against SA following xenophobic attacks
-
‘People should not use death to rewrite history’
-
Ivory Coast bids singer DJ Arafat farewell, fans open his coffin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.