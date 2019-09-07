Hanekom welcomes high court ruling on Zuma spy tweet
The High Court in Durban on Friday ordered Jacob Zuma to delete the offending tweet and publicly apologise to Derek Hanekom.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress national executive committee member Derek Hanekom has welcomed the ruling that former President Jacob Zuma's statement that he is an enemy agent amounts to defamation.
The High Court in Durban on Friday ordered Zuma to delete the offending tweet and publicly apologise to Hanekom.
The former president has however filed an application for leave to appeal.
Judge Dhaya Pillay said in her ruling that as a former chief of intelligence and an elder, the former president’s comments carry weight, and on matters of state security, his opinions count.
She said when Zuma refers to a political activist as a known enemy agent, reasonable readers will understand him to be referring to an apartheid spy.
Pillay added that false narratives about southern African history cannot be left unchecked.
Hanekom said the ruling follows a week of violence in the country, fueled by misinformation and disinformation.
He says everyone must stand united against the peddling of lies and instilling fear.
More in Politics
-
NPA mum on court date for Malema, Ndlozi assault case
-
NPA authorises prosecution of Malema, Ndlozi for alleged assault
-
Zuma to appeal ruling on Hanekom 'enemy agent' tweet
-
A complex man: Condolences pour in following Robert Mugabe's passing
-
Zuma ordered to remove Hanekom tweet and to apologise
-
eThekwini's new mayor told to restore service delivery, root out corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.