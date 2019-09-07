FS Cheetahs crowned 2019 Currie Cup champs after 31-28 win against Lions
The visitors came back strongly in the second half and crossed the line courtesy of Dillon Smit and James Venter to make it a 10 point game.
JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Cheetahs were crowned the 2019 Currie Cup champions on Saturday after beating the Lions 31-28 in Bloemfontein.
The men from the Free State headed into the half time break with a comfortable 31-7 lead thanks to tries from Dweba, Small-Smith, Blommetjies and Steenkamp, with the Lions looking and frustrated lost at times throughout the first period.
The visitors came back strongly in the second half and crossed the line courtesy of Dillon Smit and James Venter to make it a 10 point game. With just three minutes left on the clock they turned the ball over on the Cheetahs try line and James Venter crossed the whitewash for a second time just as the horn sounded to signal full time. Despite the conversion, it proved a case of too little, too late for the Lions as they simply ran out of time in their search for silverware this year.
Popular in Sport
-
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
-
Gone in 10 minutes: There may be more tickets for Federer vs Nadal's CT clash
-
Ireland go to Rugby World Cup top of world rankings
-
UWC to remember late William’s gentle, determined manner
-
Former rugby players pay tribute to Chester Williams
-
Mapimpi hat-trick guides Boks to convincing win over Japan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.