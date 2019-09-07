FS Cheetahs crowned 2019 Currie Cup champs after 31-28 win against Lions

The visitors came back strongly in the second half and crossed the line courtesy of Dillon Smit and James Venter to make it a 10 point game.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Cheetahs were crowned the 2019 Currie Cup champions on Saturday after beating the Lions 31-28 in Bloemfontein.

The men from the Free State headed into the half time break with a comfortable 31-7 lead thanks to tries from Dweba, Small-Smith, Blommetjies and Steenkamp, with the Lions looking and frustrated lost at times throughout the first period.

The visitors came back strongly in the second half and crossed the line courtesy of Dillon Smit and James Venter to make it a 10 point game. With just three minutes left on the clock they turned the ball over on the Cheetahs try line and James Venter crossed the whitewash for a second time just as the horn sounded to signal full time. Despite the conversion, it proved a case of too little, too late for the Lions as they simply ran out of time in their search for silverware this year.