Former rugby players pay tribute to Chester Williams

JOHANNESBURG – Former rugby players continue to pay tribute to one of their own, Chester Williams who passed away on Friday, at the age of 49, after suffering a heart attack.

Williams was part of the 1995 Springbok rugby team which took home the World Cup and was the first player of colour to represent the Boks since the 1980s.

He was most recently involved as the head coach of the University of Western Cape's rugby team.

Former Bok Captain Jean de Villiers says Williams helped shape his career.

“He was my only coach at the SA Sevens team and had quite an influence on my career, not only as a hero when he was still playing but as a coach as well.”

The Presidency has joined the sporting fraternity in offering its condolences to Williams’s family.

In a statement released on Friday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa described Williams as a rugby hero and national role model who still had a great deal to offer his sport and the country.