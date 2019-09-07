Former rugby players pay tribute to Chester Williams
Chester Williams, who passed away on Friday at the age of 49, was part of the 1995 Springbok rugby team which took home the World Cup.
JOHANNESBURG – Former rugby players continue to pay tribute to one of their own, Chester Williams who passed away on Friday, at the age of 49, after suffering a heart attack.
Williams was part of the 1995 Springbok rugby team which took home the World Cup and was the first player of colour to represent the Boks since the 1980s.
He was most recently involved as the head coach of the University of Western Cape's rugby team.
Former Bok Captain Jean de Villiers says Williams helped shape his career.
“He was my only coach at the SA Sevens team and had quite an influence on my career, not only as a hero when he was still playing but as a coach as well.”
The Presidency has joined the sporting fraternity in offering its condolences to Williams’s family.
In a statement released on Friday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa described Williams as a rugby hero and national role model who still had a great deal to offer his sport and the country.
President saddened by passing of Chester Williams https://t.co/osA4wX79wx— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 7, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
-
Mapimpi hat-trick guides Boks to convincing win over Japan
-
Gone in 10 minutes: There may be more tickets for Federer vs Nadal's CT clash
-
Bafana players released after opponents withdraw over xenophobia attacks
-
Call for calm amid probe into murder of SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels
-
Caster Semenya signs for Sasol League's JVW Football Club
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.