Family of stabbed TUT student worried about his safety in hospital

The victim's brother Bandile Mbele and other members of the family said his wounds showed his attacker wanted to kill him.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student stabbed on Thursday night said were worried about his safety in hospital.

Mbele said his brother was still critical at the trauma unit.

Mbele said security at the George Mukhari Hospital in Soshanguve has not made any promises for his safety.

“We told the security guard is there a way you can monitor the number of people coming in but he said they work in shifts and there is no way they can take the list even if we give it to them.

Mbele said neither the university nor the police have been in touch with the family.

“We are going to the nearest police station, Soshanguve, we will try and open the case.”

Mbele was allegedly attacked by a student from a rival political movement on campus and the Democratic Alliance wants TUT to be held accountable.