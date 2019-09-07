DA student wounded in alleged TUT SRC election dispute

DA member of the provincial legislature, Crezane Bosch, said the student is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG – A Democratic Alliance (DA) student from the Tshwane University of Technology is fighting for his life after he was stabbed during Student Representative Council (SRC) elections on Thursday night.

DA member of the provincial legislature, Crezane Bosch, said the student was allegedly stabbed by another student from a rival group.

Bosch says the event happened as the students were waiting for results.

She alleges that security, which had been beefed up ahead of the election, did not intervene as the clash ensued.

“A [Pan African Student Movement of Azania] Pasma student approached one of our DA students and stabbed eight times, with obvious malicious intent. The student got stabbed in his neck and also in his side of his body close to his lung. Unfortunately, at the time that I left the hospital, we could not have a full assessment of injuries.”