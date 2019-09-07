CT woman (28) arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing boyfriend (35)
Local
CAPE TOWN - A Grassy Park woman has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.
The incident occurred on Friday night.
It's believed an argument between the couple broke out and led to the stabbing incident.
The police's Andre Traut said: “Last night, a 28-year-old female was arrested for the charge of murder after she allegedly stabbed her 35-year-old boyfriend to death in a domestic dispute at the victim’s home in Grassy Park.”
The woman's expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
