Cele promises probe into Mrwetyana’s alleged killer’s previous cases
Speaking at Uyinene Mrwetyana’s funeral, police minister Bheki Cele said a team has been established to investigate the suspect’s previous criminal cases.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele said his department will be reopening all criminal cases that were withdrawn against the man who confessed to killing University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
It's emerged that the post office employee has a previous hijacking conviction and a sexual harassment case that was later dropped.
Cele was speaking at Mrwetyana's funeral service in East London in the Eastern Cape.
The 19-year-old was attacked nearly two weeks ago when she was collecting a package at the post office.
The minister said a team has been established to investigate the suspect’s previous criminal cases.
“We will be getting a focused team that will be dealing with the cases that have been closed, to try and reopen many of them. But also, as the cluster of justice we must make bail very hard.”
The 42-year-old man who faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice allegedly confessed to killing the young woman and pointed officers to her body.
The man’s home was torched by angry Khayelitsha residents.
