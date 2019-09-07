View all in Latest
A week of national protests and painful reminders, yet GBV continues

If the President's words reflected a glimmer of hope, it was short-lived as the next morning news broke of femicide in Gugulethu.

Cape Town residents took their silent protest against gender-based violence to the CTICC which is hosting the World Economic Forum Africa event on 4 September 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Cape Town residents took their silent protest against gender-based violence to the CTICC which is hosting the World Economic Forum Africa event on 4 September 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – It's been a week of emotional protests against gender-based violence as well as a tragic and stark reminder the problem continues.

Mass protests, social media movements and high-profile commentary all conspired to evoke a reaction from the highest office in the land.

President Cyril Ramaphosa set aside the crucial World Economic Forum on Africa to address angry protesters at Parliament.

Later on, Thursday he addressed the nation in a recorded speech on television to share government's immediate response to calls for more action on gender-based violence.

Video: 5 points from Ramaphosa’s gender-based violence plan

If the president's words reflected a glimmer of hope, it was short-lived as the next morning news broke of femicide in Gugulethu.

A short while later police confirmed a woman was abducted and killed after an attack on her and her boyfriend in Khayelitsha.

The South African Police Service also revealed the body of a woman was found with stab wounds at a Delft Shopping Centre on Wednesday and it emerged a nursing student was raped at Tygerberg Hospital.

FAMILIES BID FAREWELL TO MRWETYANA AND HESS

The families of slain university students Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess have held their funeral services this Saturday.

Mrwetyana was remembered as a bubbly young woman with a zest for life, while Bessie Hess has been described by her aunt, Sandy Hess, as a blossoming young woman who lived with passion.

Hess's grandfather who was also killed will be laid to rest next weekend.

