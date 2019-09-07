A week of national protests and painful reminders, yet GBV continues
If the President's words reflected a glimmer of hope, it was short-lived as the next morning news broke of femicide in Gugulethu.
CAPE TOWN – It's been a week of emotional protests against gender-based violence as well as a tragic and stark reminder the problem continues.
Mass protests, social media movements and high-profile commentary all conspired to evoke a reaction from the highest office in the land.
President Cyril Ramaphosa set aside the crucial World Economic Forum on Africa to address angry protesters at Parliament.
Later on, Thursday he addressed the nation in a recorded speech on television to share government's immediate response to calls for more action on gender-based violence.
Video: 5 points from Ramaphosa’s gender-based violence plan
If the president's words reflected a glimmer of hope, it was short-lived as the next morning news broke of femicide in Gugulethu.
A short while later police confirmed a woman was abducted and killed after an attack on her and her boyfriend in Khayelitsha.
The South African Police Service also revealed the body of a woman was found with stab wounds at a Delft Shopping Centre on Wednesday and it emerged a nursing student was raped at Tygerberg Hospital.
FAMILIES BID FAREWELL TO MRWETYANA AND HESS
The families of slain university students Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess have held their funeral services this Saturday.
Mrwetyana was remembered as a bubbly young woman with a zest for life, while Bessie Hess has been described by her aunt, Sandy Hess, as a blossoming young woman who lived with passion.
Hess's grandfather who was also killed will be laid to rest next weekend.
Popular in Local
-
UCT announces Uyinene Mrwetyana scholarship for women in humanities
-
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
-
Uyinene Mrwetyana’s funeral underway today
-
Amy'Leigh de Jager's family dismisses claims of mom’s involvement in abduction
-
NPA mum on court date for Malema, Ndlozi assault case
-
NPA authorises prosecution of Malema, Ndlozi for alleged assault
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.