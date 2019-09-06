Zuma ordered to remove Hanekom tweet and to apologise

The court ordered the former statesman to remove the tweet and publicly apologise to Derek Hanekom.

JOHANNESBURG – The Durban High Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma’s publication of a tweet alleging that African National Congress member Derek Hanekom was an enemy agent was unlawful.

The court ordered Zuma to remove the tweet and to publicly apologise to Hanekom.

Shortly after it was revealed that Hanekom had met with opposition parties to discuss a motion to remove Zuma last year, the former president tweeted that he wasn't surprised, saying that Hanekom was a known enemy agent.

I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 25, 2019

