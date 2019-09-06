View all in Latest
Zuma ordered to remove Hanekom tweet and to apologise

The court ordered the former statesman to remove the tweet and publicly apologise to Derek Hanekom.

FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma at Ohlange Institute Rally in Inanda during the ANC's January 8th celebrations on 8 January 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Durban High Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma’s publication of a tweet alleging that African National Congress member Derek Hanekom was an enemy agent was unlawful.

The court ordered Zuma to remove the tweet and to publicly apologise to Hanekom.

Shortly after it was revealed that Hanekom had met with opposition parties to discuss a motion to remove Zuma last year, the former president tweeted that he wasn't surprised, saying that Hanekom was a known enemy agent.

More to follow.

