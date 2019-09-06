Zimbabwe’s founding leader Robert Mugabe dies at 95

President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday morning confirmed that his predecessor Robert Mugabe (95) has died.

Mugabe passed away in Singapore where he had been seeking treatment. He had ruled the country for close to four decades.

Mugabe had been involved in the conflict which saw Rhodesia become Zimbabwe and later became president. However, after a military takeover in 2017, he stepped down from power with Mnangagwa taking over.