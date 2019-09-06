Zimbabwe president declares Mugabe a 'national hero'

The top decision-making organ of the ruling party in Zimbabwe met on Friday to discuss the funeral arrangements for former President Robert Mugabe.

HARARE - Zimbabwe president declares Robert Mugabe a 'national hero'.

"(Ruling party) Zanu-PF has met and accorded him the national hero status that he richly deserved," Mnangagwa said during an address to the nation aired on television.