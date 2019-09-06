Zanu-PF politburo to discuss Mugabe’s funeral arrangements

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back in Harare after he cut short his attendance at the World Economic Forum meeting in Cape Town.

HARARE/JOHANNESBURG - The top decision-making organ of the ruling party in Zimbabwe is due to meet later on Friday to discuss the funeral arrangements for former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died in Singapore early on Friday.

Reports said he could be declared a national hero.

State media said that the Zanu-PF politburo would convene to discuss the funeral of Mugabe.

The president is expected to address the nation soon from State House.

Mugabe is likely to be declared a national hero; a status reserved for icons of the independence war.

There are likely to be several days of national mourning.

Many within the ruling Zanu-PF and Zimbabweans consider Mugabe’s liberation legacy to be untarnished, even though he was unceremoniously forced from office two years ago.

VIDEO: Mugabe dies at 95

A COMPLEX LEGACY?

Mugabe's death has brought into sharp focus his contentious legacy, with supporters saying he was a freedom fighter while critics recall how he clung onto power and oversaw years of economic decay.

It depends on who you talk to about the leader who is survived by his wife Grace and three children.

To his loyal supporters, he was a revered leader who brought an end to white minority rule in Zimbabwe and ushered in independence.

To his critics, he was an African dictator who brought the country’s economy to ruins, oppressed his opponents and lived a lavish life while his people suffered.

Zimbabwean political analyst Richard Mahomva said his, was a complex legacy.

“He is remembered as the founding father to those who were progressive nationalists. But to some, he is regarded as one who consolidated power through ruthless means, but we have situations where there are these contestations around leaders because he represents the contested nature of politics.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as a gallant leader, the African National Congress as a revolutionary comrade, the Economic Freedom Fighters called him formidable and brave.

The reality is Mugabe leaves Zimbabwe deeply divided, broke and alienated from much of the world.