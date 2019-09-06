Zanu-PF: Mugabe played critical role in instilling black pride

Robert Mugabe, who passed on at a hospital in Singapore at the age of 95, has been lauded the party he led for nearly 40 years.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s governing party Zanu-PF says while Robert Mugabe has made some mistakes, he played a critical role in instilling black pride in Zimbabweans.

Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital while seeking treatment.

Video: Mugabe dies at 95

He led Zanu-PF for nearly four decades before being removed from office in a military coup in 2017.

Zimbabwe’s ruling party’s spokesperson Kennedy Mandaza said, “Today we see the majority of Zimbabweans are proud to be identified as blacks because it is one of the things that we learned from Robert Mugabe.”

MIXED REACTIONS FOLLOWING NEWS OF MUGABE'S DEATH

Speaking outside the World Economic Forum in Cape Town on Friday, Hage Geingob said Mugabe led a full life and will be remembered.

Geingob said it was not for him to judge the legacy of Zimbabwe’s former President.

He said Mugabe played a crucial role in the liberation of not only Zimbabwe but the entire continent from colonial rule.

“The world also lost a statesman. So, 95 years is a long time and in my culture, we celebrate. We don’t say he died.

So, we’re celebrating this guy and his legacy. He was a good freedom fighter and did not compromise.”

Meanwhile, former anti-apartheid activist and British Foreign Office Minister Lord Peter Hain said history would judge Robert Mugabe harshly.

He called the ousted Zimbabwe president a classical example of a liberator who betrayed the values of the struggle he championed.

Hain said he did not feel grief about Mugabe’s death in Singapore at the age of 95.

“I can’t say that I’m sorry because he betrayed every one of those values of the freedom struggle of democracy, human rights and social justice and came to preside over a corrupt regime,” he said.