Two more women killed in Cape Town
The killings of two more women have been confirmed by police, which means the nation is dealing with the news of at least three femicides since this Friday.
A 31-year-old woman was killed after she and her boyfriend were attacked in Khayelitsha.
The man was shot and wounded, while the woman was abducted and dropped off at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve with extensive injuries.
She succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut: "His 31-year-old girlfriend was kidnapped from the residence by the suspects. The motive is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested as yet."
Police have also confirmed the body of a 38-year-old woman was found with stab wounds at a Delft shopping centre on Wednesday.
This morning a woman's body was discovered in Gugulethu and it emerged a nursing student was raped at Tygerberg Hospital.
