Security beefed up at Vanderbijlpark school after Amy'Leigh de Jager kidnapping
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday said security would be beefed up at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark following the abduction of a six-year-old girl.
Amy'Leigh de Jager was snatched next to her mother’s car by four men this week. She was reunited with her family a day later.
Three people were arrested for the crime and were expected to appear in court on Monday. A grade R teacher at the school was among the arrested suspected.
Lesufi said the teacher was suspended and faced disciplinary action.
“The school will immediately up its security arrangements, they’ve appointed a security firm to guard the gates of the school and also to ensure that the premises are safe. Secondly, they’ve topped up their CCTV monitoring tools around the school,” he said.
