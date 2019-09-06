SA's auto sector in line for $4bn investment boost - industry body
Naamsa said two-thirds of the money would be direct investment by the seven automakers with plants in the country, including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co, with the remaining R20 billion earmarked for car parts.
CAPE TOWN - Africa’s top vehicle manufacturer, South Africa, could see as much as R60 billion ($4.04 billion) invested in its vehicle and component sector over the next five years, industry body Naamsa said in a statement on Friday.
Andrew Kirby, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa), said two-thirds of the money would be direct investment by the seven automakers with plants in the country, including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co, with the remaining R20 billion earmarked for car parts.
“Growing production volumes, increasing localisation significantly and using the latest technologies ... are vital to transform the South African automotive industry,” Kirby, who also heads Toyota’s local unit, said in a statement.
