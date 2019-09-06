SA's auto sector in line for $4bn investment boost - industry body

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
Go

SA's auto sector in line for $4bn investment boost - industry body

Naamsa said two-thirds of the money would be direct investment by the seven automakers with plants in the country, including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co, with the remaining R20 billion earmarked for car parts.

FILE: Inside the Toyota plant in Prospecton, Durban, where the company will expand the production of its Hilux and Fortuner models. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Inside the Toyota plant in Prospecton, Durban, where the company will expand the production of its Hilux and Fortuner models. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Africa’s top vehicle manufacturer, South Africa, could see as much as R60 billion ($4.04 billion) invested in its vehicle and component sector over the next five years, industry body Naamsa said in a statement on Friday.

Andrew Kirby, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa), said two-thirds of the money would be direct investment by the seven automakers with plants in the country, including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co, with the remaining R20 billion earmarked for car parts.

“Growing production volumes, increasing localisation significantly and using the latest technologies ... are vital to transform the South African automotive industry,” Kirby, who also heads Toyota’s local unit, said in a statement.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA