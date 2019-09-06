Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Rugby legend Chester Mornay Williams has died.
This comes after former teammate James Small died from a heart attack in July.
The 49-year-old has reportedly died from a suspected heart attack.
Williams was the Bok’s wing from 1993 until 2000.
He played 27 Tests for the Boks between 1993 and 2000, scoring 14 tries in that time.
In 1995, Williams was viewed as one of the key players scoring four tries in the historic 1995 World Cup final.
Last month, the veteran launched his own beer, called Chester’s Lager, to be sold during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
RIP Chester Williams. Very shocking and sad news for South Africa. Thank you for your amazing contribution to building unity in our nation and the sport of rugby. Your place in history is assured. 🙏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#ChesterWilliams pic.twitter.com/rORaJAbhzB— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) September 6, 2019
Devastating news... Chester Williams has passed away at the age of 49 😢— Cato Louw (@catolouw) September 6, 2019
Wow. I’m shocked & saddened. My thoughts go out to his family & friends.
RIP Chester Williams... you were an icon. 🇿🇦😔— Ilse Smalberger (@Ilse123) September 6, 2019
